Mankato photographer aiming to show diversity, harmony and joy with collages

MANKATO, Minn. — Josh Madson has worked as a commercial photographer in Los Angeles, New York City and Tokyo.

He specializes in taking photos that highlights unique features of a person.

During the pandemic, Madson had to pack up from his home in Los Angeles and move back to his home state of Minnesota.

"I remember feeling very isolated and alone. I had this feeling [that] if I felt this way, others were feeling the same," said Madson.

During his personal struggles, Madson had an idea to use his talents to bring the community together. Over 150 hours and 15 sessions later, his photo collages displays diversity, harmony and joy.

"We just take these fun, joyful portraits of people. So what you are seeing is the years-long work to bring people together and showcase them in a collage," said Madson.

WCCO

Josh has heard stories from hundreds of people, capturing their smiles and learning what they've gone through in the past few years.

"A group here called 'Be the Light,' they help women who have gone through breast cancer," said Madson. "Maria, she brought her husband's flag after he passed away. She wanted to give this as a gift to her kids after she passed on."

In addition to the Madison East Center, Madson's work can also also be seen inside and outside the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

"There are 632 employees featured in those murals. This is a second family for them. I know a lot of people working there that changed their background to portraits of their friends and families," said Madson.

It's wasn't just about the portraits for Madson – it was a dream about fostering a connection.

"If there's a dream you have or something you want in your life, don't let any self limitations stop you from putting one foot in front of another," said Madson. "Use that gift you've been given, the ability to create something and do something."

Madson credits his community and other generous donors for the success that the Community Collage program has had.

Madson has also created a short documentary called Community Collage: The Bright Side of Community, which debuted in October. A longer version of the film will be released later this year.

Other works of his are featured at Gustavus Adolphus College, New Ulm and La Crosse, Wisconsin, with future installations planned at Rochester and Jacksonville, Florida.