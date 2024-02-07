Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man with dementia still missing from Askov; vehicle found

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 7, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 7, 2024 02:26

ASKOV, Minn. — An 86-year-old eastern Minnesota man with dementia is still missing more than a week after his disappearance, but authorities said Tuesday his vehicle has been found.

Gerald Knapp was last seen around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 leaving Askov in a red Ford Escape, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. His vehicle was found in the northeastern part of Pine County.

The BCA has asked anyone in that area to check their property or cameras for signs of Knapp.

gerald-knapp-missing-man-with-dementia-pine-county.png
Gerald Knapp BCA

Knapp has white hair and blue eyes, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:40 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.