Man with dementia still missing from Askov; vehicle found

ASKOV, Minn. — An 86-year-old eastern Minnesota man with dementia is still missing more than a week after his disappearance, but authorities said Tuesday his vehicle has been found.

Gerald Knapp was last seen around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 leaving Askov in a red Ford Escape, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. His vehicle was found in the northeastern part of Pine County.

The BCA has asked anyone in that area to check their property or cameras for signs of Knapp.

Gerald Knapp BCA

Knapp has white hair and blue eyes, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.