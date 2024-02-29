Watch CBS News
Crime

Man with 5 kids in the car arrested for DUI in Wisconsin

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 29, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 29, 2024 01:48

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man arrested for driving under the influence Thursday afternoon had five children in the car with him at the time.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Freeport, Illinois around 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 94 westbound near mile marker 55 for speeding and not wearing his seat belt.

MORE NEWS: Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park temporarily shut down due to crash

The trooper allegedly observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests suggested the man had been driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood.

The WSP says two nine-month-olds, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were in the vehicle. They were released to another adult family member.

WCCO typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 9:21 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.