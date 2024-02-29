Man with 5 kids in the car arrested for DUI in Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man arrested for driving under the influence Thursday afternoon had five children in the car with him at the time.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Freeport, Illinois around 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 94 westbound near mile marker 55 for speeding and not wearing his seat belt.

MORE NEWS: Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park temporarily shut down due to crash

The trooper allegedly observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests suggested the man had been driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood.

The WSP says two nine-month-olds, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were in the vehicle. They were released to another adult family member.

WCCO typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.