Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park temporarily shut down due to crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Part of Highway 610 shut down temporarily Thursday evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers along with the Minnesota State Patrol were dispatched to an accident with unknown injuries on westbound Highway 610 over Highway 169 shortly before 6 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota's projected surplus increases to $3.7 billion, but potential warning signs in future years

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicles were blocking both lanes of westbound 610. The section of road closed while first responders provided aid to the victims and the crash was cleared.

Police did not say how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries.

The highway reopened around 6:50 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.