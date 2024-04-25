Man who tried to save friend from fiery Minneapolis crash hailed as a hero

Man hailed as hero after trying to save friend from fiery crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Those closest to Jon Seas admire his drive to help others on and off the field.

"Jon really showed no fear," said Pete Heryla

It's been a tough road to recovery for Seas after losing his friend, Cole Thompson, in a horrific crash in Minneapolis.

According to investigators, Thompson and Seas were drinking at a party and decided not to drink and drive. They instead got into 19-year-old Mackenzie Lene's car.

What they thought was a safe ride home ended in a fiery wreck. The driver ran away, leaving the two young men to fend for themselves.

"He obviously had enough fight in him to try and save his friend and he has enough fight in him to get through this," said Herod III, a family friend.

With more skin graft surgeries and therapy on the horizon, his family says he's making great strides, such as being able to move from his hospital bed to a chair nearby.

"For the first time, he was able to stand and hug his father," Herod III said.

Seas was also able to see Cole's father, Kristopher Thomson.

"He's a hero to me, tried to save our son," said Kristopher.

Though the last month has been a nightmare, Kristopher is forever grateful for the bravery Seas showed.

"I told him he won't be able to get rid of me now, he's gained another father figure," he said.

It will be a while before Seas is out of the hospital but family and friends say he's committed to getting stronger every day.