Man who Hennepin County deputies were trying to arrest before Minnetonka shootout now in custody

MINNEAPOLIS — The man who deputies were looking for when they were met with gunfire at a Minnetonka home last week is now in custody.

Four Hennepin County sheriff's deputies were executing a warrant at a home on the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East.

When they knocked at the door, 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya opened fire using an assault-style rifle, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was not the subject of the original arrest warrant.

The four deputies returned fire and backed away to set up a perimeter.

Deputy Christopher Heihn and Keith McNamara were injured in the incident. Police say Hoyhtya was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates during the shootout. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The 34-year-old man who was the subject of the original arrest warrant was arrested on Thursday in St. Paul. He is currently in custody for allegedly violating a no contact order.

Note: The above video first aired on April 16, 2024.