Man who died in Faribault police custody identified as Jerrell Skelton

FARIBAULT, Minn. —The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the man who lost consciousness in the back of a Faribault squad car last week and died at the hospital.

He was identified as Jerrell Skelton, 36, of Faribault. The office said he had no apparent injuries, and is awaiting toxicology results to determine his exact cause of death.

Faribault police say officers tried to stop Skelton just before midnight on Saturday on West Division and Fourth Street Northwest. He was suspected of driving while impaired, and did not stop for officers.

Police used a low-speed PIT maneuver, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was determined to be "clear for transport" after an ambulance was called. However, he lost consciousness in the back of the squad car and died at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, police say.

Faribault police say officers and squad cars were equipped with cameras and they were active during the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.