25-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near a Cub Foods in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a report of a stabbing at the Cub Foods on the 1400 block of University Avenue West around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to his chest. Medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPPD says officers took a 25-year-old woman at the scene into custody.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 10:58 PM

