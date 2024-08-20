Man shot multiple times outside north Minneapolis mosque

Community calls for solutions after 4 kids shot in Minneapolis, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot multiple times outside of a north Minneapois mosque Monday evening, but police said he is expected to survive.

The shooting happened at 18th and Lyndale avenues, outside of the Masjid An-Nur mosque, around 5:45 p.m.

The victim asked the suspect to leave the area, and the suspect then shot him and fled, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota said the victim is a worshipper at the mosque who was shot "after noticing and confronting criminal behavior." The group planned to hold a news conference about the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they are "working to determine the circumstances around the incident." No one has been arrested.