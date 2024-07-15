Man shot in north Minneapolis alley has died, police say

What we know about the Trump assassination attempt, and more headlines

What we know about the Trump assassination attempt, and more headlines

What we know about the Trump assassination attempt, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was shot in a north Minneapolis alleyway last week later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers reponded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on July 8. They found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening injury, whom first responders took to a hospital.

WCCO

On Friday, police were notified of the man's death. He has not been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.