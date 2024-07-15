Man shot in north Minneapolis alley has died, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was shot in a north Minneapolis alleyway last week later died at a hospital, police said.
Officers reponded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on July 8. They found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening injury, whom first responders took to a hospital.
On Friday, police were notified of the man's death. He has not been publicly identified.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating.