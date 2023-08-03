Man shot near I-35W off-ramp on East Lake Street in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting near a busy south Minneapolis off-ramp.

It happened at about 5:23 p.m. outside of the Smoke Shop on East Lake Street near Interstate 35W.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound was driven to Abbot Northwestern Hospital before being re-routed via ambulance to North Memorial Health. He is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and working to determine what led up to the shooting.