Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot near I-35W off-ramp on East Lake Street in Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 2, 2023
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 2, 2023 01:14

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting near a busy south Minneapolis off-ramp.

It happened at about 5:23 p.m. outside of the Smoke Shop on East Lake Street near Interstate 35W.

raw-wed-vo-lake-st-shooting-080223-mendoza.jpg
WCCO

MORE NEWS: Video released in trooper's fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II in Minneapolis

Police say a man with a gunshot wound was driven to Abbot Northwestern Hospital before being re-routed via ambulance to North Memorial Health. He is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and working to determine what led up to the shooting.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 8:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.