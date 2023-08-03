Man shot near I-35W off-ramp on East Lake Street in Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting near a busy south Minneapolis off-ramp.
It happened at about 5:23 p.m. outside of the Smoke Shop on East Lake Street near Interstate 35W.
MORE NEWS: Video released in trooper's fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II in Minneapolis
Police say a man with a gunshot wound was driven to Abbot Northwestern Hospital before being re-routed via ambulance to North Memorial Health. He is expected to survive.
Police are still searching for the shooter, and working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.