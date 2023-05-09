Man shot dead inside vehicle in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting early Monday evening in north Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of Hillside Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood.

The victim was shot several times inside a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a weapon was recovered, and they are still searching for the shooter.

