Man shot dead inside vehicle in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting early Monday evening in north Minneapolis.
Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on the 1600 block of Hillside Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood.
The victim was shot several times inside a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a weapon was recovered, and they are still searching for the shooter.
