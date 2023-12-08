Man shot by St. Paul officer dies, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Keys

A St. Paul officer has been released from the hospital being shot in the leg

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The man injured in a shootout with a St. Paul police officer on Thursday afternoon died of his injuries Friday.

He was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Keys of Maplewood. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said Keys died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shootout happened around 2 p.m. near North Cretin and Marshall avenues. St. Paul Police Officer Michael Tschida, who has 14 years of law enforcement experience, fired his department handgun during the incident, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA said St. Paul police responded to reports of an order for protection violation. A woman said she was driving in a car with a man in the passenger seat when Keys pulled in behind her and started hitting her vehicle with his. The woman said Keys had a gun.

Tschida arrived at the scene and ordered Keys to get on the ground. The two then exchanged gunfire and were both struck. Neither the woman or the man in the passenger seat were hurt during the shootout, the BCA said.

Tschida was shot in the leg, and was treated and released from the hospital Thursday evening.

The BCA said there was a handgun at the scene, and Tschida was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

The BCA is investigating.

Note: The video above first aired on Dec. 7, 2023