Developing: Suspect, officer both injured in shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A suspect and an officer were both injured in a shooting in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. near Cretin and Marshall avenues. The department did not say who fired shots, how many shots were fired or what the extent of the injuries was.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Authorities are expected to provide more information later on Thursday.

WCCO's Sky4 helicopter footage showed numerous St. Paul squad vehicles near the scene of the shooting.

Aerial footage of the scene. WCCO

View of the scene from the ground. WCCO

This is a developing story, so check back for more.