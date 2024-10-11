Man, 60, seriously injured in Eveleth house fire

EVELETH, Minn. — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured and a house was destroyed after a fire in Eveleth Friday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 7100 block of Antoinette Road just before 11:30 a.m. on the report of a man laying at the end of a driveway with burns throughout his body.

The man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office is working with the sheriff's office to determine the cause of the fire.

