Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct towards an infant

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Andrew Nelson, 42, has been sentenced to over 26-years for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree towards an infant victim.

The incident happened in October 2022. Nelson pled guilty on Nov. 13, 2023.

Nelson's girlfriend and co-defendant, Darla Queen, also pled guilty to one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. She was sentenced on to a little over 22-years in prison on Aug. 21.

Nelson and Queen will be required to register as predatory offenders.

According to a press release from the Saint Louis County Attorney's Office, during her victim impact statement at Nelson's sentencing, the victim's mother expressed that the crimes committed by Nelson and Queen "hurt not only me and my child, but [also the] whole Range..."

The mother went on to also thanked law enforcement for their investigation and thanked the Court for "listening and not taking this charge lightly, because [Nelson] could have destroyed so many more kids' lives."

You don't have to be a victim or survivor of abuse to call the 24-hour statewide domestic violence hotline.

Advocates hope family and friends of abuse victims also use the number to help create a safety plan for their loved ones.

The Day One hotline for help in domestic situations 1-866-223-1111.