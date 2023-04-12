Man seen walking with hatchet near Park High School triggers lockdowns

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Multiple southeast metro schools went into lockdown Wednesday after someone spotted a "suspicious" man walking nearby.

The Cottage Grove Police Department says it received a report of a suspicious, shirtless man walking near Park High School with what appeared to be a hatchet and a knife on his belt around 2:42 p.m.

As a precaution, Park High School, Hillside Elementary and Crestview Elementary locked down and police increased their presence in the neighborhood, according to CGPD.

Area schools began to dismiss students with police assistance around 3:05 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m. police gave an all-clear and all schools were dismissed. Patrols remain in the area as students walk home.

No crime has been reported, police say, and officers continue to canvass the area in search of the man.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.