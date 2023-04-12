Minneapolis Public School Board votes to cancel classes on April 21 to observe Eid al Fitr

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Public Schools will not have classes on Friday, April 21 in honor of the Eid al Fitr.

On Wednesday, school officials announced that they previously believed that the holiday would fall on the day after, but "have been made aware recently" that prayers and celebrations will be held on April 21. The school board voted on Tuesday night to cancel classes for that day.

According to the school district, when the calendar was created and shared in early 2022, the district said it would not schedule school on significant Muslim or Jewish observances to support student attendance.

Some schools will need to make up instructional time due to the cancellation.