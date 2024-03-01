Man rescued after falling through Minneapolis lake 100 feet from shore, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — Three first responders risked their lives to save a man who fell through lake ice in Minneapolis Thursday evening, city officials said.

Police officers and paramedics responded at around 7:42 p.m. to the northwest side of Lake of the Isles. There, a 36-year-old man had fallen through the ice about 100 feet from shore.

Officials say the man was submerged up to his neck and yelling for help.

Three officers — two with the Minneapolis Police Department and another with Minneapolis Park Police — pulled the man from the ice in a rescue that took about six minutes. The man was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

"I'm thankful that we have so many incredible first responders willing to put their lives on the line for our community," MPD Chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference.

Hennepin EMS Paramedics also aided in the response.

Officials say ice is warming quickly from above and below and is not safe. Vegetation is starting to rot in ponds and ditches, causing surface ice to melt from below.

Thin ice also presents dangers, especially for young children. In the last 25 years, at least eight kids have fallen through the ice and died.