Watch CBS News
Local News

Man rescued after falling through Minneapolis lake 100 feet from shore, officials say

By Cole Premo, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from March 1, 2024
Morning headlines from March 1, 2024 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS — Three first responders risked their lives to save a man who fell through lake ice in Minneapolis Thursday evening, city officials said. 

Police officers and paramedics responded at around 7:42 p.m. to the northwest side of Lake of the Isles. There, a 36-year-old man had fallen through the ice about 100 feet from shore.

Officials say the man was submerged up to his neck and yelling for help.

Three officers — two with the Minneapolis Police Department and another with Minneapolis Park Police — pulled the man from the ice in a rescue that took about six minutes. The man was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital. 

"I'm thankful that we have so many incredible first responders willing to put their lives on the line for our community," MPD Chief Brian O'Hara said during a press conference.  

Hennepin EMS Paramedics also aided in the response.  

Officials say ice is warming quickly from above and below and is not safe. Vegetation is starting to rot in ponds and ditches, causing surface ice to melt from below. 

Thin ice also presents dangers, especially for young children. In the last 25 years, at least eight kids have fallen through the ice and died. 

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 3:13 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.