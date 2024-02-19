Man calls 911 to report killing his brother in Grant County, sheriff's office says

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. — Authorities detained a western Minnesota man Sunday night after he fatally shot his brother, then called 911 to report the shooting.

The 911 call came from an Elbow Lake man around 11:20 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Deputies detained the 30-year-old man, but it's unclear if he remains in custody. His 33-year-old brother died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the shooting is under investigation.

