Man found dead in St. Michael intersection identified as Kyle Dixon

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement put out a call for information to the community for information regarding the believed hit-and-run of 36-year-old Kyle Dixon.

This happened on Sept. 1 at approximately 10:54 p.m. First responders had attempted life-saving measures on Dixon before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

According to officials, it is believed that Dixon was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle. However, the incident remains under investigation.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have home surveillance video of that intersection on the night of Sept. 1, or who may have been in the area during the time of the incident.

You can contact the sheriff's office at 763-682-1162.