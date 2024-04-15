19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in ambush of Minneapolis police officer

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shooting and hurting a Minneapolis police officer last summer.

Frederick Leon Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder Monday, according to court records.

Last August, police tried to follow an SUV allegedly tied to a robbery in Brooklyn Park. At 42nd and Colfax avenues in north Minneapolis, the officer was ambushed and shot at about a dozen times.

The officer was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital just a few hours later.

"When you have more than 10 rounds that are unloaded at a police officer, when you have any form of gun violence in our city, every single person needs to be standing up to say that this kind of thing is unacceptable," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at the time.

Eventually, the SUV crashed and the two people inside ran. According to a criminal complaint, those two people were Davis and Nevaeh Page, both 19 at the time.

Page is charged with aiding an offender and is set to appear in court in May.

Davis' sentencing is scheduled for May 16. According to documents filed for his guilty plea, his sentencing range is expected to be between 131 and 153 months in prison.