4 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. -- We have new details on a wrong-way crash overnight that sent four people to the hospital.

It happened just after midnight on 35E near Cliff Road in Eagan. The State Patrol says a South St. Paul man driving the wrong way crashed head-on into an SUV.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved.

Three relatives from Albert Lea were in the SUV. All three were taken to the hospital. 

It was immediately unclear the extent of their injuries.

