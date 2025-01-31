Man killed in 1986 Minneapolis boxcar fire identified after donation from nonprofit

Short staffing may have played role in D.C. plane crash, and more headlines

Short staffing may have played role in D.C. plane crash, and more headlines

Short staffing may have played role in D.C. plane crash, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man killed in a 1986 boxcar fire in Minneapolis has been identified with the help of a nonprofit dedicated to solving crimes and cold cases.

According to the organization Project Justice, the man is identified as James R. Wakkinen.

Wakkinen's identity remained a mystery for nearly 40 years due to the severity of his injuries and lack of forensic tools at the time of the fire, the nonprofit says.

A donation from Project Justice allowed his DNA to be sent to a forensic lab in 2023 for retesting.

The Las Vegas-based nonprofit partners with law enforcement around the country to solve cold cases by funding independent DNA testing.

"When a victim is identified, the family finally gets answers, but the grief never truly goes away," Justin Woo, who cofounded the nonprofit, said in a statement.