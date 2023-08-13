Watch CBS News
Man killed in south Minneapolis house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say a man died in a south Minneapolis house fire early Sunday morning.

It happened on Aldrich Avenue in the Uptown area, right behind the French Meadow bakery, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The department said firefighters rescued a man from the second floor, but he died at the scene. His name or age has not been released.

The Red Cross is helping four adults find somewhere else to stay.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This was the ninth fire fatality in Minneapolis this year, the department said.

