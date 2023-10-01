Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting in Savage

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SAVAGE, Minn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the south metro early Sunday morning.

The Savage Police Department said its officers responded to a reported shooting on the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle around 2:50 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated. Police said it was likely an isolated incident.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 12:56 PM

