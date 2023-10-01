Man killed in shooting in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the south metro early Sunday morning.

The Savage Police Department said its officers responded to a reported shooting on the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle around 2:50 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated. Police said it was likely an isolated incident.

The victim has not been publicly identified.