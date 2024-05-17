Man killed after getting trapped in southwestern Minnesota grain bin

BALATON, Minn. — Authorities in southwestern Minnesota are investigating a grain bin death earlier this week.

According to the Murray County Sheriff's Office, officials received a report on Tuesday afternoon of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Balaton.

"Reports at the scene indicated the party was completely submerged in grain and they were unable to locate him," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene and the victim, 48-year-old Bruce Larson, was extricated from the grain bin, officials said. Despite life-saving measures, Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation has so far gathered that Larson entered the grain bin to install additional grain handling equipment, but became submerged and unable to escape.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Murray County Sheriff's Office, Balaton Fire Department, Balaton Ambulance, Tracy Fire Department, Garvin Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care and Marshall Fire Department.