Sheriff's office: Man "submerged" up to chest in corn, rescued from grain bin

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A man was rescued from a grain bin Tuesday after he was stuck in corn up to his chest, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, Brent Marvin Ost, suffered injuries, but they "did not appear to be life threatening," according to the office.

Ost was breathing and talking when responders arrived.

He was working with a vacuum hose on top of a corn pile from inside of a shed. Another man, Bradley Swenson, was operating the hose from outside.

MORE NEWS: Climate change altering Minnesota's farming zone

Swenson then noticed the vacuum slowed down and looked blocked. He checked on Ost and saw he was stuck in the bin. Swenson called the police at 11:23 a.m.

Ost was rescued by first responders and bystanders who worked together using rescue equipment.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Leaf Valley Fire & Rescue as well as North Memorial Ambulance, and Parkers Prairie Ambulance.