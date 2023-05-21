Man, teenager shot during fight inside south Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenage boy and an adult man were shot during a fight inside a south Minneapolis home early Sunday.
Both the teenager and the man were taken to Hennepin Healthcare and are expected to survive.
READ MORE: Man shot, killed on east side of St. Paul; 1 in custody
The shooting occurred inside a home on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue South around 12:45 a.m.
Another person was involved in the fight, police said, but they were not hit by gunfire.
The shooting is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.