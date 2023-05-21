Watch CBS News
Man, teenager shot during fight inside south Minneapolis home

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenage boy and an adult man were shot during a fight inside a south Minneapolis home early Sunday.

Both the teenager and the man were taken to Hennepin Healthcare and are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue South around 12:45 a.m.

Another person was involved in the fight, police said, but they were not hit by gunfire.

The shooting is under investigation. No one has been arrested.

