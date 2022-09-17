Man injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.
Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests.
