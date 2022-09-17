Watch CBS News
Man injured in Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.

Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 3:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

