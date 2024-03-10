Watch CBS News
Crime

Man injured in drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

A man in his 40s was standing outside on the 700 block of Queen Avenue North around 12:20 a.m. when someone fired a gun from a passing vehicle, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

READ MORE: 3 shot on Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis

Responding officers cared for the man until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The shooting also damaged a vehicle.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 11:45 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.