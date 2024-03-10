Man injured in drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

A man in his 40s was standing outside on the 700 block of Queen Avenue North around 12:20 a.m. when someone fired a gun from a passing vehicle, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Responding officers cared for the man until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The shooting also damaged a vehicle.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.