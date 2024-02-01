Watch CBS News
Crime

Man in his 70s assaulted on walking path in Woodbury

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man assaulted on walking path in Woodbury
Man assaulted on walking path in Woodbury 00:21

WOODBURY, Minn. — A man was assaulted on a walking path in the west metro in broad daylight Thursday.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in Woodbury near Markgrafs Lake, according to the city's police department.

The victim is in his 70s and he is seriously hurt, police said.

The department did not give a description of the suspect.

READ MORE: Edina man a potential suspect in hit-and-run that killed doctor near Lake Mille Lacs, warrants reveal

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 6:18 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.