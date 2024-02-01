Man in his 70s assaulted on walking path in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. — A man was assaulted on a walking path in the west metro in broad daylight Thursday.
The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in Woodbury near Markgrafs Lake, according to the city's police department.
The victim is in his 70s and he is seriously hurt, police said.
The department did not give a description of the suspect.
