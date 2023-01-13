Man in critical condition after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m.
A nearby school went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police say.
The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition as police search for a suspect, who they believe left the area immediately after the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.