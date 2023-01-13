Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m.

fmy8mvyxgaevjjo.jpg

A nearby school went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police say.

The victim is currently in the hospital in critical condition as police search for a suspect, who they believe left the area immediately after the shooting.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

