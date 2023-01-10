Brooklyn Center PD: Elderly man assaulted, woman threatened with guns in separate carjackings

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents Tuesday morning.

According to police, one carjacking occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North. In this incident, three masked men approached a woman seated in her vehicle. Two of the men pointed guns at her and demanded she exit the vehicle or be shot, police said. She complied and the three men took off in her vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later tracked down using GPS. It was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, police said.

Earlier in the morning, a carjacking occurred at a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. In this incident, police say an elderly man who was pumping gas was "assaulted repeatedly" by two young men, police said. The suspects then grabbed his keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

"During the assault, the other suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband," police said.

Police say it's not known if the carjackings are related. The investigation is ongoing.