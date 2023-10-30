Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

By Anthony Bettin

CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Bloomington early Sunday, authorities said.

A shots fired call brought officers to a parking lot on the 800 block of American Boulevard around 3 a.m., the city's police department said. They found an unresponsive 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police said the man was likely shot by someone he knew. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4900.

