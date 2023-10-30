Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Bloomington early Sunday, authorities said.

A shots fired call brought officers to a parking lot on the 800 block of American Boulevard around 3 a.m., the city's police department said. They found an unresponsive 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police said the man was likely shot by someone he knew. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4900.

READ MORE: 4 shot during "after-hours party" at former Whiskey Junction building in Minneapolis, police say