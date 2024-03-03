Man hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening, but police did not say how severe his injuries were.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said. Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest and gave him aid until paramedics took him to a hospital.

Police searched but did not find a suspect. The shooting is under investigation.

