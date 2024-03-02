Watch CBS News
Crime

A person was stabbed while riding the light rail, per Metro Transit

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for March 2nd, 2024
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for March 2nd, 2024 01:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro transit is investigating after a person was stabbed on the green line. 

According to police they responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, on a westbound train near University and Cromwell Avenues. 

When police arrived they found someone with apparent non-life threatening injuries. That person was taken for treatment. 

Police located a suspect took them into custody. 

Police are investigating and charges are pending. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 9:50 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.