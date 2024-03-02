A person was stabbed while riding the light rail, per Metro Transit
MINNEAPOLIS — Metro transit is investigating after a person was stabbed on the green line.
According to police they responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, on a westbound train near University and Cromwell Avenues.
When police arrived they found someone with apparent non-life threatening injuries. That person was taken for treatment.
Police located a suspect took them into custody.
Police are investigating and charges are pending.
