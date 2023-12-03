Man gravely injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near West Lake Street and Grand Avenue South.

Police said they think there was an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

The man who was shot is in his 20s.

Police said no one has been arrested.

