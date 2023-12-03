Watch CBS News
Crime

Man gravely injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man gravely injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting
Man gravely injured in Uptown Minneapolis shooting 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near West Lake Street and Grand Avenue South.

efc4fbaa7768ec0a8615eb4355fd2070.jpg
WCC

Police said they think there was an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

The man who was shot is in his 20s.

Police said no one has been arrested.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dinkytown

First published on December 3, 2023 / 9:29 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.