Man gravely injured in early morning south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man may not survive after being shot in south Minneapolis early Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of 27th Avenue South just before 3 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

WCCO

Police said it is likely he was shot inside a vehicle.

No one has been arrested.

