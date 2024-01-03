Watch CBS News
Crime

Man gravely injured in early morning south Minneapolis shooting

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 3, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 3, 2024 02:22

MINNEAPOLIS — A man may not survive after being shot in south Minneapolis early Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of 27th Avenue South just before 3 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

wed-raw-minneapolis-shooting-28th-ave-so-thurston-010324.jpg
WCCO

Police said it is likely he was shot inside a vehicle.

No one has been arrested.

READ MORE: 1 adult, 6 children in critical condition after St. Paul house fire

First published on January 3, 2024 / 11:05 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.