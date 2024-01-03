Man gravely injured in early morning south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A man may not survive after being shot in south Minneapolis early Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 700 block of 27th Avenue South just before 3 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, who was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
Police said it is likely he was shot inside a vehicle.
No one has been arrested.
