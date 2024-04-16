Watch CBS News
Man found dead in vacant Minneapolis building ID'd; death ruled a homicide

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS — A man found dead of a gunshot wound in a vacant building in Minneapolis earlier this year has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 46-year-old Aidarus Sharif-Mohamed Ali died of a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 16. His manner of death was homicide, the examiner said.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Park Avenue the night of Feb. 16 after reports of a dead body. They found Ali with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said Tuesday there have been no corresponding arrests, but the investigation is open and active.

