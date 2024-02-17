Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death inside vacant south Minneapolis residence

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vacant building just south of downtown Friday night.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a dead body, the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found an unidentified man with a fatal gunshot wound.

No one has been arrested, police said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man and determine his cause of death.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 12:28 PM CST

