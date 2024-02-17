Man found shot to death inside vacant south Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vacant building just south of downtown Friday night.
Officers went to the 1500 block of Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a dead body, the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found an unidentified man with a fatal gunshot wound.
No one has been arrested, police said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man and determine his cause of death.
