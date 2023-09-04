Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man found dead in St. Michael intersection, possibly hit by driver

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 4, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 4, 2023 01:24

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A man was found dead in an intersection northwest of the Twin Cities Friday after possibly being hit by a driver, authorities said.

The man was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. in St. Michael at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue Northeast and 60th Street Northeast, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities tried to save him before declaring him dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 gravely injured in northern Minnesota crash

He has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call the sheriff's office at 763-682-1162.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.