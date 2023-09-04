Man found dead in St. Michael intersection, possibly hit by driver

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A man was found dead in an intersection northwest of the Twin Cities Friday after possibly being hit by a driver, authorities said.

The man was found unresponsive just before 11 p.m. in St. Michael at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue Northeast and 60th Street Northeast, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities tried to save him before declaring him dead at the scene.

He has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call the sheriff's office at 763-682-1162.