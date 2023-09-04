Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

1 dead, 2 gravely injured in northern Minnesota crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 4, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 4, 2023 01:24

TACONITE, Minn. -- A man is dead and two other people, including a 7-year-old girl, have life-threatening injuries after a crash in northern Minnesota Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on Highway 169 at Itasca County Road 7 in Taconite just before 8 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A driver in a Chevrolet Silverado struck a Honda Civic as the Civic's driver was turning onto the highway from the county road, the patrol said.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Motorcyclist crashes, dies after fleeing state trooper in Becker County

The Civic's driver, a 35-year-old man from Bigfork, was killed. His passengers -- a 7-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 5:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.