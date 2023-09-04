1 dead, 2 gravely injured in northern Minnesota crash

TACONITE, Minn. -- A man is dead and two other people, including a 7-year-old girl, have life-threatening injuries after a crash in northern Minnesota Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on Highway 169 at Itasca County Road 7 in Taconite just before 8 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A driver in a Chevrolet Silverado struck a Honda Civic as the Civic's driver was turning onto the highway from the county road, the patrol said.

The Civic's driver, a 35-year-old man from Bigfork, was killed. His passengers -- a 7-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.