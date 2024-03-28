Man found dead in car in Crystal was fatally stabbed over cousin's death, charges allege

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Charges filed Thursday reveal a possible motive for the killing of a man found dead in a car in Crystal earlier this month, as well as the manner of his death.

Prosecutors allege Larondo Willis, 37, stabbed the man 19 times because he was upset the man did not help a mutual cousin who was murdered in 2022. Willis is charged with second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, identified by a medical examiner as 40-year-old Eddie Winters, was found dead in a car at 32nd and Hampshire avenues, near Valley Place Park, on March 21.

According to the complaint, Winters and a man he called "cousin" — later identified as Willis — met at a barber shop in Minneapolis the evening of March 20, then left together in Winters' vehicle, along with Winters' son. They dropped the son off at home, then returned a short time later when he couldn't get into the apartment. Willis and Winters again left the apartment together, the complaint said, about 12 hours before Winters was found dead.

Willis was arrested March 21 in connection with an unrelated investigation. Police traced his cellphone's location, finding it had been near Valley Place Park the night before Winters was found dead. It also pinged near the Robbinsdale Metro Transit station, and surveillance footage showed Willis there that night.

A witness who was parked at Valley Place Park on March 20 told police a man exited a portable bathroom and approached his vehicle, asking for a ride. The witness refused and the man left the park. Police later found blood on the portable bathroom, the complaint said.

When police arrested Willis, he had a butterfly knife on him, the complaint states. He also had shorts with "a spot of blood like substance on the waistband," it said.

Multiple family members told police Willis and Winters had a mutual cousin who was killed in 2022.

"Family members stated that [Winters] was present when the cousin was murdered but fled to save himself instead of helping him," the complaint said. "Family members stated that this upset several members of the family, including [Willis]."

Willis is in custody.