Person found dead inside car near Crystal park, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police in Crystal say a person was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were called to North Hampshire and 32nd avenues at about 7:24 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle near Valley Place Park.

Police are working to identify the victim, and are asking for the public's help to provide information about this case by calling 763-531-1020.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 9:49 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

