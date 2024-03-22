Person found dead inside car near Crystal park, police say

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police in Crystal say a person was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were called to North Hampshire and 32nd avenues at about 7:24 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle near Valley Place Park.

Police are working to identify the victim, and are asking for the public's help to provide information about this case by calling 763-531-1020.

