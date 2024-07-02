Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are asking for your help finding the person who shot and killed a man in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night.

Officers found a man shot in the yard of a home along York Avenue just west of Arcade Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. The man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are looking for physical and video evidence. They're also asking anyone who many have been nearby to contact them.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the victim.

This marks St. Paul's 13th homicide of the year.