Brooklyn Center police investigate deadly shooting near Minneapolis border

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Brooklyn Center police are investigating a deadly shooting near the city's border with Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting was reported Sunday at about 4 p.m. on the 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the victim was driven to North Memorial Health, where he died from his injuries.

Police don't believe this was a random shooting. No one is in custody as of late Sunday evening.