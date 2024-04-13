Man dies in hospital after north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died on Friday evening after he was shot in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the area of the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 9 p.m.

There was a crowd gathered at the scene. Police found a man in his 20s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The case is under investigation. No one has been arrested.

MORE NEWS: Woman dies after knife attack in downtown Duluth, police say