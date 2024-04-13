Watch CBS News
Man dies in hospital after north Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died on Friday evening after he was shot in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the area of the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 9 p.m. 

There was a crowd gathered at the scene. Police found a man in his 20s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The case is under investigation. No one has been arrested.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 11:17 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

