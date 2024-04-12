Watch CBS News
Female fatally attacked in downtown Duluth, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — Police are searching for the person who fatally attacked a female early Friday morning in downtown Duluth.

Officers were called to the area of West First Street and South First Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. on a report of gunfire and a possible stabbing.

They found the victim injured at the scene, and she soon died at an area hospital. Her identity and age haven't been released.

Police are still investigating.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 7:54 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

