Female fatally attacked in downtown Duluth, police say

DULUTH, Minn. — Police are searching for the person who fatally attacked a female early Friday morning in downtown Duluth.

Officers were called to the area of West First Street and South First Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. on a report of gunfire and a possible stabbing.

They found the victim injured at the scene, and she soon died at an area hospital. Her identity and age haven't been released.

Police are still investigating.

