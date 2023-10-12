Watch CBS News
Man dies after stabbing outside Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was fatally stabbed outside a south Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday evening, police said.

First responders arrived at the building on the 3000 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:50 p.m., the city's police department said. They found a man in his 30s with a life-threatening stab wound and attempted to save him. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

"Investigators are working to determine what transpired and who was involved," the police department said.

The victim has not been publicly identified.  

